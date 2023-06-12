INDIA

Tamilian PM: Stalin welcomes Amit Shah’s statement, but says ‘intent not clear’

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday welcomed the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about a ‘Tamilian becoming Prime Minister of the country’ but said that the ‘intent of the statement is not clear’.

“I don’t know why Amit Shah is angry with Prime Minister Modi and said he hoped that Tamilsai and L. Murugan will get a chance to become Prime Minister,” the Chief Minister said while speaking to media persons after the release of Mettur Dam water.

Stalin said,”In the last two years, the government has presented a separate budget for agriculture and successfully implemented farmer welfare schemes, in particular the implementation of the All Village Scheme through which 23.54 lakh farmers have benefited in two years.”

He said that in the previous year Kuruvai cultivation was implemented at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore and around 1.5 lakh free electricity connections have been given to the farmers in a short span of time.

20230612-143402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DRDO, Navy successfully flight-test vertical launch short range surface-to-air missile

    Odisha CM meets Nippon Steel President in Tokyo to discuss Kendrapara...

    Maha local body polls: SC orders status quo, will set up...

    American trio wins Nobel for Economics