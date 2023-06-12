INDIASCI-TECH

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

NewsWire
0
0

US-based home audio systems solution provider Tivoli Audio on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market and collaborated with Alphatec, a Mumbai-based distribution house for audio and video equipment across India as its distribution partner.

Formed in 2000 in Boston with just one radio, the brand currently boasts three product lines Tivoli Audio (Classic collection), ART collection (wireless speakers and home audio systems), and Tivoli GO (Bluetooth portables).

“With Alphatec, a brand which is very much known for being the epic centre of some of the world’s best audio and video equipment, as our distribution partner in India, we are sure that our products with elegant designs and quality can go perfectly with all sorts of aesthetics and will certainly make us unique in the market,” Paul DePasquale, CEO, Tivoli Audio, said in a statement.

The partnership will enable music enthusiasts in the country to access and buy four Tivoli Audio products namely — Model One BT, Music System Home Gen2, Model One Digital Gen 2 and Revive.

“Tivoli Audio offers high-quality audio systems in a beautiful timeless design. Their commitment towards the environment and recycled packaging not only help them stand out from the crowd but strengthens their position as a responsible brand,” Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec, said in a statement.

The new products can be bought from eight Premium Retail Stores across Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat, and Mumbai where these will be sold through Assisted Sales through Tivoli Audio’s ISD Programme.

Customers can also buy these products from key e-market platforms.

By September 2023, the company aims to attain 50 POS across the leading retail chain.

20230612-144004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat continues to witness heavy rains, Anjar worst hit

    Gurugram leads in Haryana with over 36L vaccinated

    IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav is doing a very good job, says...

    Shimla, Manali to see snowfall this week