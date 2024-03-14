TDP leader arrested for social media post leading to woman’s suicide

Vijayawada, March 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a TDP leader for inappropriate comment on social media, which led to alleged suicide of a woman.

Guntur police arrested Rambabu Pasumarthi, who had made the comment on the interview of Gothi Geetanjali Devi (29) after she received a house site under the state government’s scheme.

Geetanjali, a homemaker from Tenali in Guntur district, allegedly committed suicide by jumping under a running train at Tenali police station on March 7.

Meanwhile, Rambabu posted on his X handle that he was on way to Mangalagiri Police Station to appear before police for investigation. He said he was not served any notice.

The suicide of the Geetanjali, a resident of Tenali, triggered a political slugfest. Ruling party YSR Congress blamed TDP leaders for the suicide while the main opposition party alleged involvement of leaders of ruling party.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered strict action against social media users for harassing Geetanjali.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for Geetanjali’s family.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the law would take its strictest course against those who indulge in activities that infringe upon the dignity and respect of women.

He directed officials to take strong action against the social media users who allegedly posted inappropriate comments on Geetanjali’s interview on a YouTube channel.

The woman was allegedly trolled on social media over an interview in which she praised YSRCP government on receiving a house site under Jagaanna Housing Scheme at an event on March 4.

Guntur SP Tushar Dudi had subsequently informed media persons that the police identified a few social media profiles, which are handled by actual owners.

The SP said as per inputs from the family members and as per the investigation report of the railways’ investigation officer, they will be registering a case in Tenali One Town.

The relevant sections will be altered to 306 IPC, that is, abettment to suicide.