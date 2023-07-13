INDIA

Temporary medical bail of ex-Maha Minister Nawab Malik rejected

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a temporary medical bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who was nabbed in an alleged money-laundering case.

Rejecting the petition, Justice Anuja Prabhudesai ruled that she would hear the bail plea of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on merits after two weeks.

In February 2022, Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of an under-valued property deal with underworld links.

After the ED charge sheet was filed, Malik moved the Special PMLA Court for bail in May 2022, which was rejected after which he challenged it in the Bombay High Court in November 2022.

Arguing for bail, Senior Advocate Amit Desai said that hMalik’s physical condition was serious as he suffers from kidney ailments and the condition of his right kidney was deteriorating.

Malik contended that the Special Court failed to consider the observations made by the Bombay High Court in the bail order to former NCP leader and state home minister Anil Desmukh

Besides the merits aspect, Malik also cited medical grounds which was vehemently opposed by the Additional Solicitor-General Anil Singh on behalf of the ED.

