INDIA

Ten-year-old sexually assaulted in Delhi, accused held

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, an official said, adding that they have apprehended the accused.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, a police control room call was received at Vikaspuri police station on Monday regarding the sexual assault of a girl.

“A police team rushed to the spot and the 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital for medical examination,” said the DCP.

The counselling of the minor was done and subsequently a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act was registered.

“During investigation, a police team was formed and with the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence, the accused was identified and nabbed,” the official added.

20230620-152202

