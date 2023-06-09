INDIALIFESTYLE

Three trains cancelled due to restoration work in Odisha

NewsWire
0
0

The South Central Railway has announced cancellation of three trains and diversion of Howrah-Secunderabad train in view of ongoing restoration works at Bahanaga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway following last week’s train accident.

The SCR announced on Friday that the following trains, which were scheduled to commence journey on June 10 stand cancelled; Train Number 12551 SMVT Bengaluru- Kamakhya, 12253 SMVT Bengaluru – Bhagalpur and 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah.

ATrain number 12703 Howrah – Secunderabad, which is scheduled to commence journey on June 9, will be diverted via Kharagpur-Tata-Rajkharsawan-Dangoaposi – Nayagarh.

The SCR also announced that train number 07029 Agartala-Secunderabad is restored to run on the normal route. Train number 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram has been restored and diverted to run via Asansol-Chandil-Tata-Rajkharsawan- Dangoaposi.

20230609-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Pinarayi Vijayan’s secretary’s wife, back door appointment of Kerala BJP...

    Citing flaws, SC grills Centre on vaccine decisions, stresses on jabs...

    Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde among 26 slain insurgents in Maharashtra

    Amazon deepens tech gloom as 503 firms lay off 1.5 lakh...