Tiger reserves in Raj to to remain closed for one day in a week from July 1

Following a National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) order, the tiger reserves in Rajasthan will remain closed for tourists on every Wednesday from July 1.

Hence, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Sariska Tiger Reserve, Mukundra Tiger Reserve, and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve of the state will remain closed for tourists on this day of the week.

On January 3, in the meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority held in Delhi, MP and NTCA member Diya Kumari raised the issue of giving “rest” to the tigers for one day in the week and other members also agreed on this.

Subsequently, the NTCA decided to have a weekly off in the tiger reserves and issued orders to implement it across the country.

The process was started in the tiger reserves made in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, and Bihar, and now, will begin in Rajasthan, state government officials said.

