INDIA

TN Governor, Stalin express grief over fatal train mishap

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Friday that he is extremely distressed by the fatal train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, where the Coromandel Express going from Kolkata to Chennai rammed into the derailed coaches of another train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata, leaving at least 50 dead and scores of others injured.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan said in a statement, “Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on. Governor Ravi.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

A delegation from Tamil Nadu led by Transport Minister S.S. Sivasanlar has left for Odisha following directions from the Chief Minister.

20230602-234003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Growth of bank deposits slowed down in FY2022

    In Norway, Pakistan is under the scanner on suspicions of siphoning...

    Lt Gen Manoj Pande becomes first sapper to be Indian Army...

    Taken honest step on crop loss compensation distribution: Bommai