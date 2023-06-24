INDIA

TN: Poacher held with 55 country bombs, hunt on for accomplice

The Tamil Nadu forest department has arrested a poacher and recovered as many as 55 country-made bombs from his possession in the Poomalai reserve forest area in Sathanur range, Tiruvannamalai district.

The arrested has been identified as Jaisankar, a tribal person. However, his accomplice Surya made good his escape and the forest department has commenced a manhunt to arrest him.

On Friday, the forest department officials found the duo in the reserve forest near the carcass of a dog. On seeing the officials, the two tried to flee but Jaisankar was nabbed and arrested but Surya made good his escape.

A case has been filed against Jaisankar under the Indian Wild Life Protection Act 1974 and remanded in prison at Tiruvannamalai sub jail.

Forest department officials found 55 country made bombs in the possession of Jaisankar and on interrogation he told the officials that he had procured the raw materials for making the bomb from Kerala.

It is to be noted that the Poomalai forest range is known for the presence of spotted deer, rabbits, peacock and wild boars and is part of the Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai.

The Tiruvannamalai district police have also commenced investigation on the source of country-made bombs and from whom the tribal poacher collected the raw materials required for making the bombs as deposed by the arrested.

