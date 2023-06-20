INDIA

TN to shut 500 liquor shops

Tamil Nadu Excise and Prohibition Minister S. Muthusamy on Tuesday said the state government will close down 500 liquor shops, currently operated by government-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

The minister in a statement also said that the government has not set any target for collecting money through liquor sales.

The DMK, which had promised step by step reduction of liquor shops in the state in its election manifesto, has drawn flak for not honouring the commitment.

He also said that the government is for a crackdown against illegal liquor sale and that the department was into a detailed study to bring down the drinking habits of the people by addressing the root cause.

