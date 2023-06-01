ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Tom Cruise asked Pom Klementieff to redo her lines in French for ‘MI 7’ scene

NewsWire
0
0

French actress Pom Klementieff, who will be soon seen pulling off some daredevil stunts in the upcoming Tom Cruise-starrer action film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, shared that while working with Tom for the first of the film’s scenes, she was asked by the Hollywood star if she could redo her lines in her native language.

Talking to IANS, Pom said: “I remember, I and Tom did a dialogue scene and he said, ‘Maybe you could do this scene in French’. I translated my lines from English to French and even though it was a very bad translation, it lent authenticity to my character.”

“Having said that, I prayed that no French person should watch this scene and judge my native language skills,” the actress said as she burst into laughter.

Talking about how she bagged the film, the actress told IANS: “I kept sending fighting instant videos to my agent and told them that I want to do action movies. I also sent them the updates with regards to my training. My agent then came across a query from the director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie, about an actress who would be interested in doing an action movie.”

“And, my agent was like, ‘Oh yes we have this woman who keeps sending a barrage of footage about her stunts and actions’. I and Christopher met for dinner at our first meeting and I was really impressed by his love for movies, his kindness and his approach to storytelling”, she added.

20230601-182404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alec Baldwin says he didn’t fire gun on ‘Rust’ set

    Kriti Sanon to ring in her birthday on the sets of...

    Chandni Bhagwanani: Tough for female artist to continue playing lead on...

    ‘Pathaan’ director calls Deepika a bonafide action star