COMMUNITY

Toronto opens new ‘Love Park’ on Queens Quay

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
6
A heart shape fountain bordered by red tiles

Today, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie officially opened the new Love Park (96 Queens Quay W.) along Toronto’s waterfront.

The new two-acre (8,100-square-metre) park creates an urban oasis and responds to the need of the growing population in the downtown core for flexible public space for residents, office workers and the thousands of tourists who visit the city’s central waterfront each year.

A large, shallow, heart-shaped pond adorns the centre of Love Park and is combined with existing and newly planted trees to create a tranquil area amongst the bustling city streets. A gently swirling pathway allows pedestrians to move through the park quickly or stroll and enjoy a calm respite amid nine bronze-cast Canadian animals.

The park also has moveable café-style tables and chairs sponsored by the Waterfront BIA as well as a drinking fountain. A off-leash area creates a fun space for dogs.

An international design competition for Love Park led to it being designed by CCxA (Sugar Beach, HTO Park, Berczy Park) in collaboration with gh3*. Ottawa funded the project in part through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

Information on having a wedding at a City park is available on the City’s website.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ryerson School of Medicine receives $1 million planning fund from Brampton 

    Mississauga issues advisory about rotten smelling blue-green algae

    “We will all be cheering for Team Canada,” PM Trudeau tells...

    Mississauga’s “Drive Thru Ribfest” is back