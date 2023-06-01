BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

TVS Motor hikes prices of EV scooter by Rs 17,000 – Rs 22,000

Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd has hiked the price of its electric two-wheeler between Rs 17,000 – Rs 22,000 depending on the variant.

The price hike on its electric two-wheeler iQube is effective from Thursday (June 1) following the revision in the central government’s FAME II subsidy scheme.

The company said it will offer a loyalty benefit programme for the customers of iQube who had made bookings till May 20 for a limited period to ease the cost burden post the revision in FAME II subsidy.

Additionally, new customers can also avail new prices without having to bear the full burden of FAME II revision on booking the vehicle starting June 1, 2023, said K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO.

