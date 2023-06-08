WORLD

Ukraine allocates $41 mn to restore water supply after dam attack

The Ukrainian government has allocated $41 million to provide drinking water to areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said it will build a main water pipeline in southern Ukraine to restore water supplies to towns and villages facing water shortages, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 87-km-long pipeline would have three sections with the combined capacity to pump about 300,000 cubic meters of water per day, the statement said.

Parts of the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine and the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolayiv and Kherson regions in southern Ukraine would face water shortages due to the incident at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, it said.

The destruction of the dam at the plant caused a drop in the Kakhovka water reservoir level and massive flooding in the surrounding areas.

According to Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom, the dam’s destruction may negatively affect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over the attack on the hydroelectric power plant.

