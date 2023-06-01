INDIA

Universities should not indulge in dividing society: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that universities should not indulge in dividing the society due to lack of social thinking.

Holding a discussion for about 45 minutes with a delegation of Vice Chancellors at his home office ‘Krishna’, he expressed concern over universities deviating from their objectives.

“Universities should strive hard to ensure social values and social justice. Universities have the power to shape the future of the country more scientifically.

“If the universities are regressing from their true objectives, the future of the students and the country also becomes dark. Our government is committed to strengthening higher education on a scientific basis,” he said, adding that he will not accept anything other than this.

Prof Ashok Aluru of Madikeri University, Dr. B.K. Ravi of Koppal University, Prof. Anand Sharad Deshpande of Bagalkot University, Dr. Suresh Jangamashetti of Haveri University, Prof. B.S. Biradar of Bidar University, Prof. T.C. Taranath of Hassan University, and Prof M.R. Gangadhar of Chamarajanagar University were the Vice Chancellors present.

