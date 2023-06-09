INDIA

UP minor sets herself on fire after constant harassment by youth

NewsWire
0
0

A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district set herself on fire after facing constant harassment from a youth.

The girl was rushed to the hospital in Jalaun and then referred to a facility in Jhansi on Thursday night.

Her condition is said to be critical.

Sameer Kumar Singh, inspector-in-charge of the case, said: “On the complaint of the minor girl’s father, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have intensified the process to nab the youth.”

In a statement, the victim’s father said: “Since earlier this week, a young man, named Nikki, started harassing my daughter on the phone. He used to harass my daughter everyday. Troubled by this repeated harassment, she locked herself in a room and set herself on fire.”

The accused would also send obscene clips to the girl, he added.

20230609-083802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    INS Viraat: The Unfading Legacy

    Amid standoff, Kerala CM & team turns down X’mas invite from...

    Delhi reports 145 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

    National Career Service portal registers 35.7L vacancies in 2022-23