Varanasi will soon get a new ghat along the Ganga at Chandravati village, the birthplace of eighth Jain Tirthankar Bhagwan Chandraprabhu.

Most of the work on the new ghat has been completed and officials said that the ghat will be opened in a few months for the Jain devotees and others.

Accessible through the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway, Chandravati attracts lakhs of Jain followers from across the globe every year.

The addition of a new ghat here will facilitate the Jain devotees in their pilgrimage.

Rajendra Kumar Rawat, deputy director tourism, said, “The project was launched on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and maximum civil work of the project worth around Rs 17 crore has been completed.

“At present the construction of only green and changing rooms are in progress after which a final touch would be given to the project in a month or two.”

20230609-084003