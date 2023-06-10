INDIA

UP right-wing youths stopped from going to Darul Uloom Deoband

Members of a Hindu organisation were detained in their houses in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district after they announced to go to Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur district to demand a ‘fatwa’ against Muslim youths who allegedly tie ‘Kalawa’ (sacred red thread) on their wrists to ‘trap Hindu girls’ and promote ‘love-jihad’, police said.

Members of the Kranti Sena and Shiv Sena had announced that they would seek a fatwa in writing from the Darul Uloom.

After taking cognisance of the matter, police restrained them in the Muzaffarnagar city and Charthwal area.

Station House Officer Rakesh Sharma said, “Police officials from Saharanpur district came here and tried to pacify them. No case has been registered into the matter so far.”

Lalit Mohan Sharma, the founder of the Kranti Sena, said, “A delegation who had to take a fatwa was stopped and police put them under detention. Kranti Sena strongly condemns and warns against this type of action in the Yogi government. We will not remain silent on this issue and soon there will be a demonstration against the government on the matter, and Deoband will also be surrounded.”

