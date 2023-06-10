The UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has welcomed a recent increase in flights between Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, and Amman, the capital of Jordan.

In an official press statement on Saturday, Grundberg emphasised the need for lifting all restrictions on freedom of movement into, out of, and within war-ravaged Yemen.

He further urged all parties involved in the Yemeni conflict to reach consensus on additional measures aimed at enhancing the living conditions of Yemeni citizens and implementing a nationwide cease-fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Yemenia Airways, the national airline of Yemen, announced that it will offer six weekly flights to Jordan starting June 10.

Mohsen Haidara, the commercial director of Yemenia Airways, said the company’s efforts have been rewarded by the increase in flights to Jordan, which marks the first stage in their plans to expand to other destinations.

Sanaa International Airport has been under the control of the Houthi rebels since their takeover of the Yemeni capital in 2014.

Commercial flights had been suspended as a result, but were resumed on a limited scale in May 2022 through a deal brokered by the UN.

Since then, Yemenia Airways has been intermittently operating flights between Sanaa and Amman, transporting passengers and facilitating medical travel for Yemenis seeking treatment abroad.

Efforts to ease restrictions on Yemen’s airspace are expected to alleviate the hardships faced by Yemenis and create an environment conducive to peace and stability, according to local observers.

