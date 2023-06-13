New Delhi, June 13 (IANSlife) Guru Randhawa, the dynamic music sensation known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence, recently embarked on a sun-soaked vacation to the vibrant coast of Hollywood. Taking a break from his jet-setting schedule, the Punjabi music rockstar chose Los Angeles as his ultimate destination, where he embraced the city’s pulsating energy.

He shared glimpses of his luxurious Airbnb stay and the top LA spots he visited. In an Instagram reel, Guru showcased the breathtaking Airbnb he called home during his LA escapade. Nestled in the heart of Beverly Grove, this stunning five-bedroom villa epitomizes the quintessential LA experience. With exquisite attention to detail, the newly constructed home offers guests a taste of opulence. Complete with a private pool, chef’s kitchen, bar, spa, and a home theatre, it’s a reflection of Guru’s refined taste and larger-than-life persona.

Sharing what he loved most about Los Angeles, Guru Randhawa said, “While my work takes me to incredible places, this time I wanted to immerse myself in LA’s vibrant culture. It’s the perfect city to relax, enjoy delicious food, soak up the sun, and explore iconic spots from the world of film, music, and the arts. For my LA trip, I chose to stay in an Airbnb, and it turned out to be a decision that added an extra layer of magic to my trip. Returning to my Airbnb after a day of exploration felt like coming home to a tranquil oasis. The moment I stepped into the stylishly designed space, I was greeted by a sense of comfort and warmth. After a long day of discoveries, being able to unwind and rejuvenate in the serene ambiance of the pool, surrounded by lush greenery, was simply unforgettable. I can’t wait to visit LA again and choose Airbnb as my home away from home.”

Here are a few must-visit recommendations from Guru:

Universal Studios Hollywood: An iconic destination, Universal Studios Hollywood offers an extraordinary adventure with thrilling rides and captivating shows. Guru had a blast exploring the film sets and recommends it as a must-visit spot for any traveller in LA.

Walt Disney Concert Hall: A haven for music enthusiasts, the Walt Disney Concert Hall is home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Known for its impeccable acoustics, it hosts a diverse range of performances that promise an unparalleled experience.

Venice Beach: This vibrant beach near LA entices visitors with its lively boardwalk and street performers. Take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, browse charming cafes and shops, or enjoy a bike ride along the scenic 4-mile boardwalk from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Beach.

Rodeo Drive Shopping: Indulge in a luxurious shopping spree at Rodeo Drive, famous for its upscale boutiques and designer brands. Guru Randhawa suggests exploring this renowned destination for a taste of high-end fashion and glamour.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230613-133006