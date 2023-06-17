SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Venezuela midfielder Soteldo agrees to permanent deal with Santos

NewsWire
0
0

Santos have completed the permanent signing of Venezuela international midfielder Yeferson Soteldo, the Brazilian Serie A side said.

Soteldo will be tied to Santos until June 30, 2027, after the club exercised a purchase option in his loan deal from Mexico’s Tigres UANL.

No official financial details were given, but local media reported that Santos agreed to pay four million US dollars for 50 percent of the 25-year-old’s transfer rights, Xinhua reported.

Soteldo has made 109 appearances for Santos over two spells, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists.

Santos are currently 13th in the 20-team Brazilian top flight standings with 13 points from 10 games so far this season.

20230617-134203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Santosh Trophy: Eugeneson Lyngdoh dreams of one giant step for Meghalaya

    La Liga: Madrid v Sevilla; Barca v Athletic among entertaining games...

    Left Arsenal because of boss Mikel Arteta, says Aubameyang

    Praful Patel has no mandate to run the AIFF: Sports Ministry...