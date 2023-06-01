ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt makes directorial debut with a horror film

NewsWire
0
0

Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of director-producer Vikram Bhatt, is set to make her debut with the upcoming horror film ‘1920 – Horrors of the Heart’. The released-recently teaser of the film shows the haunting imagery of landscape laced with eerie elements peppered with a lullaby.

The film is the 4th film from the ‘1920’ franchise, and stars Avika Gor, who is known for her work in television shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

The earlier film from the franchise ‘1920 London’, which released in 2016, starred Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra, and Vishal Karwal in lead roles.

It also inspired a spin-off ‘1921’ which starred Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra.

‘1920 – Horrors of the Heart’ has been presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit, and is a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Raj Kishor Khaware. The film is set to debut in theatres on June 23.

20230601-125002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain-starrer ‘The Storyteller’ to compete at Busan Film...

    On a Pair: Sahil Khattar on his bonding with Ranveer Singh...

    New OTT Digiflix to debut with Rahul Dev’s ‘The Perfect Script’

    Bhuj actress Pranitha’s post on Afghanistan goes viral