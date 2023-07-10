INDIA

WB Governor meets Amit Shah, says good will happen in the days to come

NewsWire
0
0

Two days after the violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal, Governor C.V Ananda Bose on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the situation in the state.

After meeting Shah, Bose while interacting with the media said, “The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is – if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come.”

His remarks came after he met Shah in the national capital and apprised him about the situation in the state and the violence that erupted in the state during the panchayat polls on Saturday, in which 15 people lost their lives

During the Saturday polling, ballot boxes were robbed, set on fire or dumped in ponds at several places when the violence erupted at several locations.

Due to violence, repolling was held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts of the state on the direction of the State Election Commission.

Bose had visited several areas on Saturday during the polling.

2023071037100

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of student’s death, issues notice to...

    BJP names ex-Telangana MLA Reddy as member of National Executive

    Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth II

    ‘Hear us before taking any decision’, Centre to SC on pleas...