Windsor police interrupt home break-in, arrest 2 women

WINDSOR (Mar 18) – Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.

At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a security alarm at a business in the 5500-block of Tecumseh Road East — a few blocks west of Jefferson Boulevard.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the business’s doors and windows secured but heard a loud noise coming from a nearby residence.

“Officers looked through a window of the home and spotted two female suspects, both dressed in black, rummaging through cabinets and drawers. The door to the property was ajar, while multiple tools and other items were scattered on the ground nearby,” police said in a media release.

According to police, one suspect was taken into custody when she exited the property. The second suspect tried to flee but was arrested following an on-foot pursuit.

Two women, ages 37 and 40, have each been charged with breaking and entering with an intent to commit an indictable offence.