INDIA

Yechury unveils memoirs of Maha CPI-M veteran Narasayya Adam

NewsWire
0
0

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Fridat released the Marathi biography of veteran party leader Narasayya Adam, entitled “Sangharshaachi Mashaal Haati (Torch of Struggle in Hand)”, on his 78th birthday.

A 3-time MLA from Solapur, Adam is a former CPI-M State Secretary and also an ex-Central Committee Member, besides heading the labour wing CITU, said All India Kisan Samiti President Ashok Dhawale.

In their remarks on the occasion, Yechury and other leaders like Dhawale, Uday Narkar and M.H. Shaikh hailed the inspirational life and struggles of Adam who braved major political challenges to serve the masses over the years in his long career.

Discussing the “gravest” political challenge before the country now, Yechury said that it is imperative for all the Opposition parties to unite and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in order to save democracy and the constitution.

Several scribes like Datta Thore, Balkrishna Doddi and Santosh Pawar, who helped Adam in penning his memoirs, and Samkalin Prakashan, Pune’s editors Suhas Kulkarni, Gauri Kanetkar, and Anand Avadhani were among those who were felicitated for their efforts amidst a thunderous applause by a gathering of over 15,000 people.

20230602-171604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ source material was originally written in Gurmukhi, reveals...

    Court sentences man to life in prison for rape and murder...

    Delhi court seeks CCTV footage on Sharjeel’s allegations of assault inside...

    Rahul replies to breach of privilege notice over remarks on PM...