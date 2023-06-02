CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Fridat released the Marathi biography of veteran party leader Narasayya Adam, entitled “Sangharshaachi Mashaal Haati (Torch of Struggle in Hand)”, on his 78th birthday.

A 3-time MLA from Solapur, Adam is a former CPI-M State Secretary and also an ex-Central Committee Member, besides heading the labour wing CITU, said All India Kisan Samiti President Ashok Dhawale.

In their remarks on the occasion, Yechury and other leaders like Dhawale, Uday Narkar and M.H. Shaikh hailed the inspirational life and struggles of Adam who braved major political challenges to serve the masses over the years in his long career.

Discussing the “gravest” political challenge before the country now, Yechury said that it is imperative for all the Opposition parties to unite and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in order to save democracy and the constitution.

Several scribes like Datta Thore, Balkrishna Doddi and Santosh Pawar, who helped Adam in penning his memoirs, and Samkalin Prakashan, Pune’s editors Suhas Kulkarni, Gauri Kanetkar, and Anand Avadhani were among those who were felicitated for their efforts amidst a thunderous applause by a gathering of over 15,000 people.

