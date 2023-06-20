Keeping with the spirit of International Yoga Day and as part of its commitment to fostering responsible luxury and promoting well-being, ITC Hotels will be organising activities for in-house guests and associates.

ITC Maratha will be organising a morning workshop for a classroom and demonstrative showcase of ‘trans-functional yoga’. This will be followed by a discussion on ‘How to cheat your mind to ditch a sedentary lifestyle’ and a sound healing session. The participants will end the morning with Mighty Millet and Pavilion pure breakfast immersion.

The property is also organising Kaya Kalp Spa Day Break Rollout. Anchored by Mumbai’s foremost celebrity wellness instructor Samiksha Shetty, the event will be an exclusive media and influencer event centred around non-invasive lifestyle advocacy.

ITC Kohenur will be launching a new unique way of holistic well-being through Aqua Yoga. It is an initiation to engage individuals, even the kids at the hotel swimming pool to promote their well-being and enhance the pool experience for our guests.

ITC Grand Bharat will organise Hatha Yoga at the Ghats of Yamuna. Hatha, a combination of ‘ha’ meaning sun and ‘tha’ implying moon, is done to attain a union of mind, body and spirit through the practice of asanas (Yoga postures), pranayama (Yoga breathing), mudra (body gestures), bandha (energy locks or seals) and shatkarma (internal cleansing).

Guests at Mementos Udaipur are starting their day with an immunity booster. The beverage amenity is being offered in the rooms with the invite for meditation and Yoga at the Magical Garden.

ITC Narmada will be organising Yoga session for its in-house guests with the Yoga instructor from Isha Foundation from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The session at Cigar Lounge Terrace will be followed by Juicery and millet refreshments from the Pavilion. A Yoga session will also be organised for associates in two shifts.

ITC Grand Chola will be organising a morning workshop at the picturesque poolside embracing the theme of Humanity in 2023, proudly embodying the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, extending their warm invitation to in-house guests, gym members, long-stay guests, and associates.

ITC Grand Central will organise a Yoga class for employees with a renowned Yoga Trainer who will conducted the Yoga class for the enthusiastic team members.

The practice session also focussed on stress management Yoga asanas leading to overall physical and mental well-being of team members.

ITC Grand Central has holistically encouraged the importance of practising Yoga to in-house guests, clients, friends, family and the who’s who of the town along with rolled out tulsi seed paper invitations – a responsible luxury initiative to influencers followed by healthy millet breakfast.

