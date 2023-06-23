SOUTH ASIAWORLD

1 killed, 3 injured by gunmen in Pakistan

One man was killed and three others were injured in an attack in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

The deceased was heading towards home after hearing a court case when unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at him outside the court, killing him at the spot, the police added on Friday.

Three people, including a policeman, were injured in the attack and shifted to a nearby hospital. The attackers fled the spot following the attack, and a search operation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group or individual has claimed the attack.

