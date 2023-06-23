One man was killed and three others were injured in an attack in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

The deceased was heading towards home after hearing a court case when unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at him outside the court, killing him at the spot, the police added on Friday.

Three people, including a policeman, were injured in the attack and shifted to a nearby hospital. The attackers fled the spot following the attack, and a search operation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group or individual has claimed the attack.

20230624-012002