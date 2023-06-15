COMMUNITY

12-ft Syrian refugee puppet Little Amal visits Brampton

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Little Amal, a 12-foot tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, stopped by Brampton last week as part of a five-day visit to the GTA.

Amal means “hope” in Arabic and the puppet is meant to represent all children fleeing war, violence and persecution.

Little Amal’s walk began at noon at KingCross Apartments, 3 Knightsbridge Rd and ended walk at Bramalea Civic Centre, 150 Central Park Dr. The puppet was greeted by Bramptonians of all ages, many of whom were newcomers to Canada.

“Amal’s journey is a testament to the resilience and strength of displaced communities and Brampton is proud to be a part of this extraordinary project, fostering compassion and unity within our diverse community.” said Brampton City Councillor Rowena Santos

Luminato Festival Toronto brought ‘Walk with Amal’ to Brampton. The puppet has travelled all over the world covering over 9,000 kilometers across 13 countries and touching the hearts of more than a million people.

Councillor Santos expresessed gratitude to the organizers of the Luminato Festival, Brampton Arts Organization and community partners and artists, whose collaboration has made this event possible. She thanked Sharada Eswar & Jumblies Theatre, Brampton Multicultural Community Centre, Gather Round Singers, The Hive, Newcomer Bus, Brampton Library, and others who joined forces to create a truly immersive and impactful experience for all participants.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Walk with Amal to Brampton,” Brampton Arts Organization representative Michael Vickers said.

“This unique event showcases the artistic brilliance of Luminato Festival and highlights the spirit of inclusivity and community engagement that Brampton embraces,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    COVID-19 exposure at Chandni Victoria Hall in Mississauga 

    Police targeting street racing, loud vehicles in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon

    Canada’s economy lost 207,000 jobs in April

    Kids fed only veg diet more likely to be underweight: Study