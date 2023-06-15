Little Amal, a 12-foot tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, stopped by Brampton last week as part of a five-day visit to the GTA.

Amal means “hope” in Arabic and the puppet is meant to represent all children fleeing war, violence and persecution.

Little Amal’s walk began at noon at KingCross Apartments, 3 Knightsbridge Rd and ended walk at Bramalea Civic Centre, 150 Central Park Dr. The puppet was greeted by Bramptonians of all ages, many of whom were newcomers to Canada.

“Amal’s journey is a testament to the resilience and strength of displaced communities and Brampton is proud to be a part of this extraordinary project, fostering compassion and unity within our diverse community.” said Brampton City Councillor Rowena Santos

Luminato Festival Toronto brought ‘Walk with Amal’ to Brampton. The puppet has travelled all over the world covering over 9,000 kilometers across 13 countries and touching the hearts of more than a million people.

Councillor Santos expresessed gratitude to the organizers of the Luminato Festival, Brampton Arts Organization and community partners and artists, whose collaboration has made this event possible. She thanked Sharada Eswar & Jumblies Theatre, Brampton Multicultural Community Centre, Gather Round Singers, The Hive, Newcomer Bus, Brampton Library, and others who joined forces to create a truly immersive and impactful experience for all participants.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Walk with Amal to Brampton,” Brampton Arts Organization representative Michael Vickers said.

“This unique event showcases the artistic brilliance of Luminato Festival and highlights the spirit of inclusivity and community engagement that Brampton embraces,” he added.