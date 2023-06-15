COMMUNITY

Bowmanville is one step closer to getting GO train service

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
The expansion of Lakeshore East GO train service further into Durham Region is moving ahead with the Ontario government awarding an early stage contract to Bowmanville Construction Partners (BCP) to advance infrastructure planning.

“This contract brings us one step closer to extending the Lakeshore East GO line further into Durham Region, bringing GO train service to the people of Bowmanville for the first time,” said Premier Doug Ford.

The province is investing $730 million to extend the Lakeshore East GO line further into Durham Region, bringing two-way all-day GO train service to Bowmanville. With nearly 17,000 daily trips and 4.9 million annual boardings expected by 2041, the Bowmanville Extension will connect more people to jobs and places while reducing travel times to Union Station by 15 minutes.

The Bowmanville Extension is part of the GO expansion program on the Lakeshore East Line that will provide 15-minute or better service, all day in both directions, between Oshawa GO and Union Station and peak weekday service every 30 minutes between Bowmanville and Union Station.

The early stage infrastructure planning contract will support the nearly 20-kilometre extension project, which includes new tracks and signals, seven new bridges and at-grade crossing upgrades.

A virtual Public Information Centre is currently ongoing on the Bowmanville Extension Environmental Project Report (ERP) Addendum. Materials are available online for review and comment here until June 21, 2023.

