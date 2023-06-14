INDIALIFESTYLE

2 aftershocks rock J&K’s Doda

NewsWire
0
0

After a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, two aftershocks measuring 4.2 and 2.7 rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday triggering fear among the residents, officials said.

Officials added the first aftershock measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.20 a.m. on Wednesday which was followed by another measuring 2.7 at 2.43 a.m.

Reports from Doda said that people were frightened by Tuesday’s earthquake that has caused cracks in some government and private properties in the area.

Aftershocks occurring in quick succession have triggered fear and panic among the local people, reports said.

20230614-060402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DRDO develops SpO2 based oxygen delivery system

    Pavitra Punia talks about playing a witch in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan…’

    HDFC entities merger can trigger spate of M&As in banking sector:...

    Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries ‘Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar’