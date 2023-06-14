After a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, two aftershocks measuring 4.2 and 2.7 rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday triggering fear among the residents, officials said.

Officials added the first aftershock measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.20 a.m. on Wednesday which was followed by another measuring 2.7 at 2.43 a.m.

Reports from Doda said that people were frightened by Tuesday’s earthquake that has caused cracks in some government and private properties in the area.

Aftershocks occurring in quick succession have triggered fear and panic among the local people, reports said.

