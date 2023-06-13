SCI-TECHWORLD

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a parliament committee that Israel will not be constrained by any international nuclear deal with Iran.

His remarks at the parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee came on Tuesday amid media reports that the US was making progress toward a nuclear deal with Iran, an arch-foe of Israel in the Middle East.

“No agreement with Iran will be binding on Israel, which will continue to do everything to defend itself,” Netanyahu told the committee, according to a statement released on his behalf.

Iran “aspires to the destruction of Israel,” he noted.

Netanyahu, a staunch opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, maintains that the emerging new deal will enable Iran to develop nuclear weapons without the burden of the sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our policy is aimed at increasing the circle of peace to stop Iran and its proxies,” the Israeli leader said, referring to Israel’s key security strategy based on forging new alliances in the Middle East.

