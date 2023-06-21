COMMUNITYWORLD

2 Canadian air force members missing after helicopter crash: Media

NewsWire
0
1

Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River, media reported.

The Department of National Defence confirmed a CH-147 Chinook helicopter crashed into the water during a training flight and the incident happened near Garrison Petawawa at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the CTV News report said.

Garrison Petawawa is about 150 kilometre northwest of the capital city Ottawa, Xinhua news agency reported.

The missing crew are among a total of four who were on the helicopter at the time of the accident. The other two members of the crew were found by first responders and taken to hospital, according to the report.

Canadian Armed Forces members, the Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, and the Petawawa and Pembroke fire departments are all assisting in the search, CTV News reported.

20230621-060001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trudeau woos voters with foreign home buyer ban, rent-to-own scheme 

    NACI approves use of AstraZeneca vaccine for Canadian seniors

    Why Trudeau cannot target Khalistani separatists in Canada

    Mississauga’s fire chief receives top provincial award