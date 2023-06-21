WORLD

2 killed, 1 missing in helicopter crash in Croatia

NewsWire
0
0

A Hungarian military helicopter crashed in the Cikola Canyon in southern Croatia, killing two crew members and leaving another one missing, the Croatian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The search for the third person is still ongoing, according to the Ministry on Wednesday.

The crash happened when the military helicopter was undergoing training in Croatia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Croatian Ministry of Defence has dispatched one helicopter and one plane to search for the missing crew member. Members of the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service, as well as firemen and police, are also involved in the search.

A possible reason for the crash is that the pilot did not notice the zip line cable and got stuck on it, which resulted in the tragic accident, according to the local Jutarnji List paper.

20230622-030602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran’s humanitarian aid as FM arrives in quake-hit Turkish city

    Turkey’s Parliament approves Finland’s NATO membership bid

    Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandes confirms he will stay at the club...

    5.3-magnitude quake jolts islands south of Tokyo