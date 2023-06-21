A Hungarian military helicopter crashed in the Cikola Canyon in southern Croatia, killing two crew members and leaving another one missing, the Croatian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The search for the third person is still ongoing, according to the Ministry on Wednesday.

The crash happened when the military helicopter was undergoing training in Croatia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Croatian Ministry of Defence has dispatched one helicopter and one plane to search for the missing crew member. Members of the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service, as well as firemen and police, are also involved in the search.

A possible reason for the crash is that the pilot did not notice the zip line cable and got stuck on it, which resulted in the tragic accident, according to the local Jutarnji List paper.

20230622-030602