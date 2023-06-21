LIFESTYLEWORLD

Heavy rain hits Amami Oshima in Japan

Heavy rain hit southwestern Japan’s Amami Oshima Island, with hundreds of residents being isolated and thousands of households facing water supply cuts, local media reported.

As of 2 p.m. local time, an evacuation order was in place for 1,193 people from 735 households in Amami City and the villages of Yamato and Uken on the island in Kagoshima Prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Four sections of prefectural roads in Uken have been closed in the area due to landslides or flooding, and 365 people from 228 households in six communities remain isolated, said the report.

The Koniya district of the town of Setouchi had 392 millimetre of rain over the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. local time, which was almost the average for all of June and a record for the month in the area, according to the NHK.

In Setouchi, the water supply for about 4,000 households, or almost the entire town, has been cut, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Weather officials said localised torrential rain might fall in the Amami region through Wednesday night and warned of possible landslides, swollen rivers and flooding in low-lying areas.

