46 killed in militia attack in Congo

At least 46 people were killed in an attack by militias on a camp for the displaced persons in the eastern region of Congo, local sources said.

The fighters from the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO), a loose association of militia groups operating within Congo, attacked the Lala camp in Djugu district in Ituri province, a local official said on Monday on condition of anonymity.

Most of the victims, including women and children, were burned to death while sleeping, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The country’s army has deployed reinforcements in the area to repel the attackers, the source added.

CODECO, active in Ituri province for several years, has been accused of killing civilians.

20230613-020002

