A total of 531 Afghan refugees have returned from Pakistan in the last two days, the Taliban-led government in Kabul announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation said that more than 2.5 million registered Afghan refugees reportedly have been living in Pakistan and about the same number in Iran, reports Xinhua news agency.

A couple of weeks ago, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the return of more than 60,000 Afghan refugees from Iran since January.

The Taliban government has urged Afghan refugees living abroad to return home and contribute to rebuilding their war-torn country.

