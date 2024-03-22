6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
21

Jakarta, March 22 (IANS) A 6.0 magnitude quake struck off Indonesia’s province of East Java on Friday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The undersea quake rocked at 11.22 a.m. Jakarta time (0422 GMT) with its epicenter situated at 132 km northeast of Tuban regency, and a depth of 10 km, the agency said, Xinhua news agency reported.

No tsunami alert was issued by the agency as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, is prone to earthquakes for its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.

Details are awaited.

Previous article
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz
Next article
Rashami Desai to play role based on writer Nivedita Menon

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 