The first of the live action version of the iconic Spiderman villain ‘Kraven the Hunter’ shows Aaron Taylor Johnson donning the costume of the titular character, and bringing forth the hunter’s murderous passion.

The trailer follows Kraven’s father played by Hollywood star Russell Crowe teaching him about the sport of hunting, and abandoning all weakness and telling him that they are the predators and everyone else is prey.

Nearly dying in his hunt of a lion, he ingests the blood of the animal which grants him superhuman strength, speed, senses and reflexes.

Later, he proceeds to brutally murder the many targets on his list as he embraces his animal side and fully becomes the hunter. At the end of the trailer, it is touted that he will have a face-off with another iconic spidey villain – The Rhino.

Best known for his role in movie such as ‘Kick Ass’, ‘Anna Karenina’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, ‘Nocturnal Animals’ and ‘Tenet’, the poster also does justice to Kraven’s character which depicts him sitting on a throne made of various animal bones, as well as donning a very comic-accurate look, complete with his fur-lined vest.

One of the webslinger’s most dangerous adversaries, Kraven views everyone as prey, and is constantly on the lookout for a worthwhile trophy to add to his collection, eventually finding his most desired trophy in Spiderman.

Kraven possesses superhuman strength, enhanced reflexes, speed, high intelligence and animal senses which make him an incredibly dangerous opponent, as he has also fought the likes of Black Panther, Daredevil and Captain America. Despite his lust for the hunt, Kraven is also a man of honour and cares little for killing innocents, making him straddle the line of a villain and anti-hero.

Directed by J.C. Chandor, apart from Johnson and Crowe, the film also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott. Part of Sony Spider-Man Universe is now made in association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘Kraven The Hunter’ will be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India on October 6, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

