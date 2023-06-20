SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan hosts one of world’s largest refugee populations: President

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said his country continues to host one of the largest refugee populations in the world.

In his message on the occasion of World Refugee Day being observed on Tuesday, Alvi said that “on the day, we are reminded of the immense contributions of the government and people of Pakistan in hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades”, reports Xinhua news agency

Pakistan’s unparalleled humanitarian efforts in providing refuge to such a large number of displaced individuals, despite limited resources, serve as a testament to the spirit of brotherhood and compassion, the President said.

He said that the people and government of Pakistan opened their arms to Afghan refugees based solely on the principles of humanity and solidarity, and extended support despite the challenges.

For 40 years, there has been no friction between the refugees and the host communities, exemplifying harmonious coexistence and mutual respect, he said.

The president said that the policies of the government ensure refugees’ access to education and healthcare, and to having their bank accounts and other opportunities.

“In order to equip Afghan refugees with knowledge and skills, we have implemented comprehensive educational programs, ensuring that refugee children have access to quality schooling,” he added.

Alvi also expressed his country’s resolve to work closely with the UN Refugee Agency and other humanitarian agencies to provide essential assistance and protection to refugees residing within Pakistani borders.

20230620-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan govt plans to raise tax on cigarettes

    Nepal curbs imports of cars, cosmetics as it gets compared with...

    Taliban govt downplays IS threat, arrests 600 militants

    Pakistan warns of serious repercussions of UK minister Braverman’s remarks against...