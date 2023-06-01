INDIA

Advocate writes to Bengal Speaker seeking cancellation of Bayron Biswas’ MLA post

NewsWire
0
0

Shoumya Shubhra Roy, a senior counsel with the Calcutta High Court, has written to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay seeking immediate cancellation of Bayron Biswas’ MLA post on grounds of betraying the voters of his constituency.

Roy has also forwarded a copy of the letter to the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Biswas, who won the Assembly bypoll at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district just three months back as a Left Front-backed Congress candidate, jumped ship to the Trinamool Congress earlier this week.

In the letter, Roy also said that if his plea for cancellation of Biswas’ House membership is not accepted, he will approach the Calcutta High Court and file a PIL on this count.

Roy argued that since the majority of the voters in Sagardighi elected Biswas as a Congress candidate, he betrayed their sentiments by joining the Trinamool and hence there is no ground for him to continue as an MLA.

Meanwhile, Biswas has claimed that since he was the lone Congress legislator from the state, the anti-defection law will not be applicable in his case.

“However, I am confident of my victory even if I have to resign and contest as a Trinamool candidate. I got elected because of my own charisma, and the Congress had no role to play in it,” Biswas said.

However, state Congress chief and veteran Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has thrown a counter challenge, saying, “If Biswas is so confident, he should resign immediately and face re-election at the earliest.”

20230601-183203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GAIL Director held by CBI in bribery case, sent to one...

    Tigress Avni killing: SC seeks Maha govt response on claims over...

    Biocon Biologics completes acquisition of Viatris Inc

    Bengal firecracker factory blast: Prime accused arrested in Odisha