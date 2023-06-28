ENTERTAINMENTTOP ENTERTAINMENT

After National Award, makers of ‘72 Hoorain’ upset by CBFC rejection of trailer

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of the National Award winning movie ’72 Hoorain’, at the movie’s trailer launch, expressed disagreement with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for their decision to reject the trailer.

Labeling the decision as regressive to the artistic spirit, Ashoke Pandit who is the co-producer of the movie, said: “We are extremely hurt and disturbed because of CBFC’s unfair decision of rejecting the trailer without any reason. This action raises a big concern about creativity, freedom and realistic filmmaking. We will not take this lightly and will knock on the doors of the high court too, if needed.”

“Further, we will also be requesting the I&B ministry to intervene and question the authority at CBFC for rejecting the trailer.”

The director of the movie, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, a two-time National Award Winner, who seemed visibly unhappy with CBFC’S decision, added: “The movie has won the National Award by the government and has received a censor certificate already. The trailer carries the same essence of the movie.”

“So on what basis has CBFC rejected the trailer!” He added: “We would request everybody to watch the movie and then jump to any conclusion. The movie only states facts and certainly does not target any religion or hurt religious sentiments.”

Producer Gulab Singh Tanwar stated that the unfair rejection by CBFC has caused immense hurt to the entire team, especially because the grounds of rejection seem to be purely baseless.

“I just want to state that whatever the CBFC has done is not right. On one hand, the government applauds 72 Hoorain and bestows it with a national honour, and here we have the CBFC rejecting the trailer of the same movie for reasons better known and understood only to them. This is confusing and absolutely unfair.”

‘72 Hoorain’ , directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar Kiran Dagar Anirudh Tanwar, co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, is all set for a theatrical release on July 7.

2023062830829

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rachel Brosnahan on playing CIA operative in ‘The Courier’

    Culinary celebrity Jose Andres launches food-focused content venture

    Actor Vemal showers praises on the unit of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer ‘Don’

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra becomes teary-eyed at ‘Nikamma’ trailer launch