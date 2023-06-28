COMMUNITY

First STEM round of new Express Entry category-based immigration program to open after Canada Day

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Canada’s Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for skilled newcomers with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experience. Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that the first STEM round for category-based selection will open the week of July 5.

“This new STEM-focused category-based selection round will support our science and technology sector and its workforce,” Champagne stated.

Key sectors across Canada are experiencing worker shortages, and immigration is helping to fill these labour gaps. Last month, Minister Fraser announced new changes to Express Entry through category-based selection to address labour needs by inviting candidates with specific work experience or language ability to apply for permanent residence.

This focus on candidates with STEM expertise – including data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries, and electrical and electronics engineers – will help Canada’s science and technology sector, bringing in the skilled talent that businesses need to drive innovation and achieve their growth potential, according to an IRCC news release.

“Canada’s ability to remain at the cutting edge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics depends largely on our country’s ability to recruit top talent from around the world,” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said in the news release. “I’m excited to announce this STEM category-based selection round with my colleague, Minster Champagne, which will increase access to permanent residence for skilled workers with STEM experience. We look forward to welcoming these talented and innovative newcomers to our country.”



