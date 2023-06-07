ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Hollywood star Al Pacino has broken his silence following the news of his 29-year-old girlfriend being pregnant with his child.

The ‘Scarface’ star, 83, is set to become a dad for the fourth time, but the news was said to have come as a shock to him, with his relationship with Noor Alfallah reportedly less than a year old, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, he has moved to shut down rumours that he was unhappy with the news of the impending arrival and instead labelled it a “special” occasion. The Hollywood icon, who has three children to two other women, was out on a stroll in Los Angeles when he was questioned about becoming a father again.

In a video obtained by Mail Online, the actor explained the significance of the news. “It’s very special,” he gushed when asked whether he was excited to be welcoming another baby into the world. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time,” he continued.

Mirror.co.uk further states that he also confessed the duo do not know the gender of their unborn child. Further squashing claims that he isn’t looking forward to fatherhood again in his veteran years, a source told the publication he “could not be happier” with the news.

It was claimed that following the announcement of Noor’s pregnancy, he had demanded a paternity test as he didn’t believe he could be the father.

It was said that he thought medical issues he had would “commonly prevent a man from impregnating a woman.”

