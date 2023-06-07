HEALTHINDIA

Medical camps for special children in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to organise medical assessment camps for differently abled children in secondary schools to provide them easier access to medical tests, advice and disability certificates.

The camps will conduct medical check-ups and assess disabilities to issue appropriate certificates.

Instructions have been issued by the state project director to district basic education officers for the camps.

Each district will determine the venue and dates by June 30, with the aim of completing the camp by August 30, said a government spokesman.

State project director Vijay Kiran Anand said that an orthopaedic surgeon, an ENT surgeon, an eye specialist and a psychologist/psychiatrist would be included in the team of doctors for the camp.

However, in cases where audiologists and psychologists are not available, it is important to reach out to the chief medical officer/district magistrate, additional director health, Indian Medical Association, National Institute for Empowerment of Intellectual Disabilities and Ali Yavar Jung National Institute for Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Mumbai.

Guidelines stress on inclusion of children with special needs in secondary schools by coordinating with the district school inspector.

The instructions emphasise that 50 children with special needs, who do not have a disability certificate, should be included in each camp.

“The instructions also state that medical assessment camps should be organised in all 886 blocks of UP,” he said.

20230607-134005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia adds 23,239 Covid-19 infections

    Covid: Centre rushes high-level teams to Maha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab

    PM Modi urged to amend COTPA, save youth from tobacco

    About 85cr across globe suffer from kidney disease: Experts