WORLD

Al-Qaeda militants kill 2 govt soldiers in Yemen

NewsWire
0
0

Two Yemeni soldiers were killed and five others injured in an attack carried out by militants of the al-Qaeda terrorist group in the country’s oil-rich southern province of Shabwa, a government official said.

“Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists riding in a vehicle attacked a checkpoint of the pro-government forces in As Said district of Shabwa province,” the local government official said on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

The al-Qaeda gunmen fired heavy weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades, during their assault on the security checkpoint, he noted, adding two military vehicles were destroyed in the attack.

The Yemen-based al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is seen as one of the most dangerous branches of al-Qaeda and has been active in war-ravaged Yemen for years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The terrorist group has taken advantage of Yemen’s civil war and the country’s power vacuum to launch attacks on military and government targets.

In an effort to tackle the growing terror threat, government forces backed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition have carried out several large-scale military operations on al-Qaida hideouts in recent months.

However, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have failed to eliminate the terrorist group hidden in the mountainous areas of the country’s southern provinces.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthi rebels fighting against the internationally-recognised government and its allies, which include a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

20230612-013805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaysian-Indian jailed in Singapore for smuggling animals

    Goldman Sachs unveils plan to cut jobs amid global economy fears

    Real Madrid squeeze into Spanish Super Cup final after penalty shootout

    Asia Cup 2022: Fans wearing India jersey denied entry to final,...