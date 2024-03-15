Friday, March 15, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai hospital, undergoes angioplasty

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
11

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Andheri, Mumbai, and has undergone an angioplasty.

According to the sources, “He underwent an angioplasty, but there is still no confirmation regarding his health update.”

Big B, who is an avid social media user, took to X and wrote: “T4950-in gratitude ever…”

In his blog, Amitabh, who was last seen in ‘Ganapath’, said: “Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love… Ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection…ever in gratitude for your continuity…Love and more later.”

More details are awaited on the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he next has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Butterfly’, and ‘Vettaiyan’.

