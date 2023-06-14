SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Golf: Five Indians including Diksha and Amandeep to tee up at German Masters

Five Indian women golfers led by Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall will be in action at the Amundi German Masters. The other Indians include amateur Avani Prashanth, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari.

Drall, who was runner-up at the Women’s Indian Open late last year, plays with Linda Wessberg of Sweden and Anne Lise Caudal of France, while Diksha plays alongside Japan’s Yuri Onishi and Iceland’s Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir. Avani Prashant is in the opening group with the Thais Dolnapa Zukphokivanich and April Angurarasaranee.

Vani plays with Isabella Deilert of Sweden and Julie Boysen Hillestad of Norway, and Ridhima is paired with England’s Florentyna Parker and Alexandra Swayne.

Last year Sweden’s Maja Stark took the honours. Other players to watch will be Anne Van Dam and Gabriela Cowley as 15 Germans tee up this week.

Germany’s Leonie Harm was the runner-up behind Maja Stark, while Olivia Cowan, winner of 2022 Hero Indian Open was just a couple of shots further back after a good weekend. The field includes Chiara Noja.

India’s Aditi Ashok has been on top of the 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol, but she could be overtaken as she is not in the field this week.

