Monday, February 26, 2024

Angry mob surrounds woman wearing shirt with Arabic script in Lahore

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
20

Lahore, Feb 26 (IANS) The police rescued a woman surrounded by a charged mob in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazaar on suspicion of blasphemy after she was seen wearing a printed shirt bearing Arabic script, media reports said on Monday.

The woman was saved by the law enforcers just a few minutes after being encircled and harassed by an angry crowd which wanted to punish her for allegedly wearing a dress that they thought was ‘blasphemous’ as it adorned ‘holy verses’ as the print, The News reported.

Being unaware of what was awaiting her, the woman was accompanied by her husband at the Ichhra Bazaar when some people tried to attack her, after which she sought refuge in a nearby shop.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Pakistan Punjab Police — led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, who is the sub-divisional police officer at Gulbarg Lahore — arrived at the scene to take the woman into their custody, saving her from the charged crowd.

According to the police, the woman, who declined to be named, said she had no intention to offend anyone’s sentiments. After verifying that it was a misunderstanding and the design on the shirt did not feature holy verses, she was released, the police said.

Previous article
Randeep Hooda visits ‘Kalapani’ on Savarkar’s death anniversary
Next article
Leaders from 180 nations gather in Nairobi for UN Environment Assembly

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 