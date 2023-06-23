Apple has brought its much-anticipated and lucrative ‘Back to University’ offers for students across colleges and universities, and teachers as well, in India.

Now open and valid till October 2, these offers allow significant savings on Apple Macs or iPads with education pricing at both Apple BKC and Apple Saket retail stores as well as Apple Store Online.

People can also get AirPods with Mac and Apple Pencil with iPad, 20 per cent off AppleCare+ and more.

Among the offers with education pricing is to get AirPods with eligible Mac or Apple Pencil with eligible iPad, along with 20 per cent off on Apple Care+ (an insurance policy cover during the policy period for repairs and valid during the campaign).

There will be 3 months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+ and then a special student rate of Rs 59 per month.

The eligible products are MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24 + AirPods (3rd Gen) Mac mini + AirPods (2nd gen) iPad Pro 11-inch, 12.9-inch; iPad Air 5th Gen + Apple Pencil (2nd Gen).

The offer is available to current and newly accepted university students and teachers, staff at all levels.

At Apple retail stores, one can customise Mac or personalise iPad, AirPods and Pencil.

Apple channel partners also have offers lined up for customers, valid from June 18 to September 30 which give people a chance to save on Mac or iPad with education pricing.

