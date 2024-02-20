Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Are Deepika and Ranveer expecting their first child?

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
30

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are said to be expecting their first child.

The actress is reportedly in her second trimester. A couple of days back, there was a wave of speculation about her pregnancy as she was seen hiding her midriff at the recently concluded 77th edition of the BAFTA Awards.

This is not the first time, however, that Deepika has been the subject of pregnancy rumours.

Not long ago, the actress had shared pictures from promotions of her latest release, ‘Fighter’, and fans went into a frenzy over whether or not she had a baby bump. Many took to the comments section to ask is she was pregnant.

Deepika and Ranveer, who first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and reportedly fell in love on the sets of the film, tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy.

They again collaborated with Bhansali, and were seen toghether, in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

Previous article
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a boy named ‘Akaay’
Next article
TV actor Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 